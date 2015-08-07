FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Quality Houses cuts 2015 new project launch on weak economy
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Quality Houses cuts 2015 new project launch on weak economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Thai property developer Quality Houses said on Friday it planned to launch 26 new housing projects this year, down from prior forecast of 30 due to weak domestic consumption and slower-than-expected economic growth.

The 26 projects will have a combined value of up to 28 billion baht ($797 million) and the company has already launched 18 projects in the first six months, Chief Executive Officer Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters.

The cautious outlook on the sector is due to higher household debt, lower demand and a rise in home loan rejection rate, Chadchart said.

However, the company planned to spend 2 billion baht to buy land in the second half and would review types of new housing projects to be in line with changing market conditions, he said.

On July 28, Thailand’s finance ministry cut its economic growth forecast for the third time this year as a poor performance from the export sector slowed expansion in the trade-dependent economy. ($1 = 35.1500 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.