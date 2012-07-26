FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quality Systems posts quarterly profit below estimates
July 26, 2012 / 11:03 AM / 5 years ago

Quality Systems posts quarterly profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.35

* Q1 rev $118.3 mln vs est $120.6 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Quality Systems Inc posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings as sales of its software systems declined.

The healthcare IT company also said it would not affirm or revise its previous outlook citing uncertainty in the industry.

The company posted a net income of $15.5 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $19 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $118.3 million from $100.4 million. However, sales from its software, hardware and supplies segment declined about 11 percent to $25.8 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $120.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our overall results were impacted by lower-than-expected revenue from large, higher margin software system sales,” Chief Executive Steven Plochocki said in a statement.

The Irvine, California-based company’s shares closed at $23.63 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

