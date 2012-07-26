FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Quality Systems withdraws full-year forecast, shares plunge
July 26, 2012 / 12:59 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Quality Systems withdraws full-year forecast, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.26 vs est $0.35

* Q1 rev $118.3 mln vs est $120.6 mln

* Withdraws FY forecast

July 26 (Reuters) - Healthcare IT company Quality Systems Inc, citing weak industry trends, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and withdrew its full-year forecast, wiping out nearly a quarter of its market value in premarket trading on the Nasdaq.

Quality Systems, which makes electronic health records systems, said “evolving conditions affecting our industry and uncertainty in predicting future results” had prompted it to not reaffirm its forecast for the year.

The company’s shares hit a low of $18, down from their Wednesday close of $23.63.

April-June net income at the Irvine, California-based company fell to $15.5 million, or 26 cents per share, from $19 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $118.3 million from $100.4 million but sales in its software, hardware and supplies segment fell about 11 percent to $25.8 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $120.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

