UPDATE 1-IT security provider Qualys files for $100 mln IPO
June 8, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-IT security provider Qualys files for $100 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To list under “QLYS”

* JP Morgan and Credit Suisse to be lead underwriters

June 8 (Reuters) - Cloud security provider Qualys Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The company, which provides a cloud computing based platform for companies to secure their IT infrastructure, said it plans to list under the symbol “QLYS”, but did not say on which exchange.

Qualys is backed by chief executive Philippe Courtot, who owns about 40 percent of the company, and venture capital firm Trident Capital, which has a 27.4 percent stake.

The California-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that JP Morgan and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead underwriters to the offering.

The company, whose services are used by more than 5,700 organizations in 100 countries, had a revenue of $21.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, according to the filing.

Qualys did not say how many shares it will sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
