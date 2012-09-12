FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qualys expects to raise up to $98.8 million in IPO
September 12, 2012

Qualys expects to raise up to $98.8 million in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Expects to sell 7.6 mln shares

* To list shares on the Nasdaq under symbol “QLYS”

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cloud security provider Qualys Inc expects to raise up to $98.8 million in its initial public offering at the high end of its price range of $11 to $13 per share.

The company, which provides a cloud computing-based platform for companies to secure their IT infrastructure, expects to sell 7.6 million shares in the offering.

Qualys plans to use the proceeds for capital expenditure and investing in sales, and research and development activities.

The California-based company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “QLYS.”

Qualys had filed with the U.S. regulators in June to raise up to $100 million.

JP Morgan and Credit Suisse Securities are the lead underwriters to the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
