Qualys prices IPO at midpoint of expected price range
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

Qualys prices IPO at midpoint of expected price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cloud computing security provider Qualys Inc said it raised about $91 million after pricing its initial public offering of 7.6 million shares at $12 per share, the mid-point of its expected price range.

The company was expecting to raise up to $98.8 million from the offering at the high end of its price range of $11 to $13 per share.

California-based Qualys plans to use the proceeds for capital expenditures and investing in sales, research and development activities.

The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the symbol “QLYS.”

JPMorgan and Credit Suisse Securities acted as the lead underwriters to the offering.

