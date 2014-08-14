FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Quanta Q2 net profit flat, lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
August 14, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Quanta Q2 net profit flat, lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s largest contract manufacturer of personal computers (PCs), on Thursday reported near-flat second-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates, on continued stagnation in the global PC market.

The company, which assembles computers and iPods for Apple Inc, reported second-quarter net profit of T$4.07 billion ($135.69 million), versus a T$4.52 billion mean estimate of 18 analysts polled by Reuters.

The result compared with the T$4.68 billion of January-March and T$4.02 billion of the second quarter of 2013.

Quanta shares closed up 1.1 percent ahead of the earnings release, against a flat TAIEX index. (1 US dollar = 29.9940 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.