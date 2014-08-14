FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Quanta Computer sees PC shipments growing 10 pct in Q3 vs Q2
August 14, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Quanta Computer sees PC shipments growing 10 pct in Q3 vs Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s largest contract manufacturer of personal computers (PCs), said shipments of laptop and desktop PCs are likely to grow 10 percent in the third quarter from the second due to corporate replacement demand.

Quanta, which assembles computers and iPods for Apple Inc , had earlier missed analyst estimates by reporting flat second-quarter net profit.

The company also said on-year growth in PC shipments will be “up slightly” in the second half of 2014.

Quanta shares closed up 1.1 percent ahead of the outlook announcement versus a flat TAIEX index. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

