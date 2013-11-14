FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Taiwan's Quanta Computer Q3 profit falls, misses analyst estimates
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
November 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Taiwan's Quanta Computer Q3 profit falls, misses analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to correct typo in the first paragraph)

TAIPEI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of laptops by sales, reported third-quarter profit that fell on year and missed analyst estimates, as tablet devices continued to draw demand from personal computers.

Net profit was T$4.4 billion ($148.68 million) in July-September, the company said on Thursday. That compared with the T$5.2 billion median estimate of 19 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit was T$4 billion in the previous quarter and T$6.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Quanta supplies laptops for companies such as Apple Inc , Hewlett-Packard Co and Asustek Computer Inc . ($1 = 29.5935 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.