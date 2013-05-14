FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PC contract maker Quanta Q1 net profit falls 13 pct
#Market News
May 14, 2013

PC contract maker Quanta Q1 net profit falls 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s top contract laptop maker, booked a 13 percent fall in first-quarter net profit amid a global decline in PC sales.

The company posted a net profit of T$4.45 billion ($149.3 million) in January to March.

That was below T$5.13 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$5.48 billion in the previous quarter but in line with market expectations.

Quanta did not elaborate in the statement.

An average estimate from 17 analysts had called for Quanta to book a net profit of T$4.47 billion in the quarter, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The contract maker is a supplier for top global brands including Apple Inc, Google Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd.

