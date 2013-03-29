FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Quanta posts $780 mln profit in 2012, flat on year
#Computer Hardware
March 29, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's Quanta posts $780 mln profit in 2012, flat on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 29 (Reuters) - Quanta Computer Inc, the world’s top contract laptop maker, said on Friday its consolidated profit for 2012 was T$23.4 billion ($780 million), flat from the previous year.

Quanta did not elaborate in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.

In 2011, Quanta’s net profit was T$23.498 billion, according to stock exchange data.

Quanta supplies to top global brands including Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Faith Hung; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

