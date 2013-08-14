Quanta Q2 profit in worse-than-expected slide as PC sales wane

TAIPEI, August 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s top contract laptop maker, booked a worse-than-expected 33 percent fall in second-quarter net profit from a year ago, hit hard as traditional PC sales give way to explosive growth for tablets and smartphones.

The company said it posted a net profit of T$4.02 billion ($134.2 million) in the April-June period, below an average estimate of T$4.2 billion from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The result compares with T$5.99 billion in the same period a year earlier and T$4.45 billion in the previous quarter.

The contract maker is a supplier for top global brands including Apple Inc, Google Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd.