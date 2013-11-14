Taiwan's Quanta Computer Q3 profit falls, misses analyst estimates

TAIPEI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of laptops by sales, reported third-quarter profit that fell on year and missed analyst estimates, as tablet devices continued to drew demand from personal computers.

Net profit was T$4.4 billion ($148.68 million) in July-September, the company said on Thursday. That compared with the T$5.2 billion median estimate of 19 analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit was T$4 billion in the previous quarter and T$6.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Quanta supplies laptops for companies such as Apple Inc , Hewlett-Packard Co and Asustek Computer Inc . ($1 = 29.5935 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)