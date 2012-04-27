FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Quanta Q1 in line, sees pickup in Q2 shipments
April 27, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan's Quanta Q1 in line, sees pickup in Q2 shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 27 (Reuters) - Quanta Computer Inc, the world’s top contract laptop maker, posted on Friday a first-quarter net profit in line with forecasts, but joined other tech firms in predicting a pickup in the second quarter.

Quanta recorded a net profit of T$5.1 billion ($174 million)for January-March, down 10.7 percent from the same period a year earlier and down 21.9 percent from the previous quarter.

It had been expected to report T$5.18 billion in net profit in the quarter, according to the median of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said it sees notebook shipments up 5 percent to 10 percent in the second quarter from the first, and sees its 2012 shipments above the industry average.

Quanta supplies to top global brands such as Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd. ($1 = 29.3810 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim and Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

