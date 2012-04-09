FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Quanta March unconsolidated sales down 30.8 pct on year
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
April 9, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan's Quanta March unconsolidated sales down 30.8 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that March unconsolidated sales totaled T$75.88 billion ($2.57 billion), down 30.8 percent from a year earlier.

Consolidated sales for the month totaled T$76.31 billion compared to T$70.01 billion in the previous month and T$114.57 billion a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here

$1 = 29.50 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.