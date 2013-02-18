FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Taiwan's Quanta Jan sales down 15.6 pct on year
February 18, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Taiwan's Quanta Jan sales down 15.6 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes figures in 1st paragraph to consolidated from unconsolidated, removes Dec sales due to regulatory accounting changes)

TAIPEI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that January sales totalled T$70.2 billion ($2.37 billion), down 15.6 percent from T$83.2 billion a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.6550 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
