RPT-Taiwan's Quanta March unconsolidated sales down 30.8 pct on year

TAIPEI, April 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that March unconsolidated sales totaled T$75.88 billion ($2.57 billion), down 30.8 percent from a year earlier.

Consolidated sales for the month totaled T$76.31 billion compared to T$70.01 billion in the previous month and T$114.57 billion a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here