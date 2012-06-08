FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Quanta posts double-digit pct drop in May sales
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
June 8, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's Quanta posts double-digit pct drop in May sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Quanta Computer Inc , the world’s top contract laptop PC maker, said on Friday that unconsolidated May sales totalled T$72.71 billion ($2.43 billion), down 14.2 percent from T$84.69 billion a year earlier.

Consolidated sales were T$72.68 billion, down 16 percent from May last year. The figure was, however, up from the previous month’s T$68.03 billion.

The company did not give further details.

For a table on Quanta's website, see here ($1 = 29.8930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.