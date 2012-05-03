FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quanta Services profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Quanta Services profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Utilities contractor Quanta Services Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a jump in electric power revenue, and raised its outlook for the year.

For the first quarter, the company earned $45.7 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $17.6 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue rose 68 percent to $1.43 billion. Electric power revenue rose 65 percent to $933.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.