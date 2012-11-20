FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec separatists see provincial budget balance next year
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

Quebec separatists see provincial budget balance next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUEBEC CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Quebec’s new separatist government promised on Tuesday to balance the provincial budget in the next fiscal year through a combination of tax hikes, spending cuts and other measures, while running a deficit for 2012-13.

The Parti Quebecois government’s budget sees a C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) deficit for the current year, 2012-13, excluding a C$1.8 billion impact from a Hydro-Quebec loss due to the closing of a nuclear power plant.

The Parti Quebecois, which would like to take Quebec out of Canada, only has a minority of seats in the provincial legislature. But the main opposition Liberal Party said that while it opposed the budget, it had not decided whether to bring the government down and force a snap election.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.