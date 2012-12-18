Quebec sells C$400 mln notes due 2021 in reopening -term sheet

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday issued C$400 million ($404 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.25 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2021, were priced at 111.461 to yield 2.793 percent or 105.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total amount outstanding is now C$6.4 billion ($6.46 billion).

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

Earlier on Tuesday, Quebec sold C$500 million ($505 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, due Sept. 1, 2023.