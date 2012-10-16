Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening - term sheet

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($510 million) of five-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2017 were priced at 112.298 to yield 1.962 percent or 62 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total issue amount now outstanding is C$4.5 billion ($4.6 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada.