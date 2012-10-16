FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening - term sheet
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($510 million) of five-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.50 percent notes, due Dec. 1, 2017 were priced at 112.298 to yield 1.962 percent or 62 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total issue amount now outstanding is C$4.5 billion ($4.6 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.