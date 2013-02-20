Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening -term sheet

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue due Sept. 1, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes were priced at 98.376 to yield 3.183 percent, or 104 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$2.5 billion ($2.45 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada.