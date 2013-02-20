FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening -term sheet
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue due Sept. 1, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes were priced at 98.376 to yield 3.183 percent, or 104 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$2.5 billion ($2.45 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.