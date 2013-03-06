FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-yr notes in reopening - term sheet
March 6, 2013 / 4:32 PM / 5 years ago

Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-yr notes in reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes, due Sept. 1, 2023 were priced at 100.348 to yield 2.961 percent, or 101 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount outstanding is now $3.0 billion.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada.

