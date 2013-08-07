FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening -term sheet
August 7, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Quebec sells C$500 mln 10-year notes in reopening -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Quebec on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($481 million) of 10-year notes due Sept. 1, 2023 in a reopening of an existing 10-year issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes were priced at 96.0710 to yield 3.466 percent or 95.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$5.5 billion ($5.3 billion).

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager on the sale.

