FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec sells C$500 of mln notes in reopening -term sheet
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2013 / 2:27 PM / 4 years ago

Quebec sells C$500 of mln notes in reopening -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Friday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes, due Sept. 1, 2023, were priced at 94.128 to yield 3.712 percent or 99.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

The total outstanding amount is now C$6 billion ($5.83 billion).Reporting by Pam Niimi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.