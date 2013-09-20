Quebec sells C$500 of mln notes in reopening -term sheet

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec on Friday sold C$500 million ($485 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.00 percent notes, due Sept. 1, 2023, were priced at 94.128 to yield 3.712 percent or 99.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.

The total outstanding amount is now C$6 billion ($5.83 billion).Reporting by Pam Niimi