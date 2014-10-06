FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebecor to sell Sun Media newspaper assets to Postmedia
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Quebecor to sell Sun Media newspaper assets to Postmedia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Sun Media English-language operations that consist of about 175 newspapers and publications to rival publisher Postmedia Network Canada Corp for C$316 million ($281.82 million).

The sale will include the Sun chain of dailies, the Ottawa Sun, Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Edmonton Sun and Calgary Sun, as well as The London Free Press, the 24 Hours dailies in Toronto and Vancouver, and community dailies and weeklies, along with some other assets.

1 US dollar = 1.1213 Canadian dollar Reporting by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.