Quebecor to sell Sun Media newspaper assets to Postmedia

TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Sun Media English-language operations that consist of about 175 newspapers and publications to rival publisher Postmedia Network Canada Corp for C$316 million ($281.82 million).

The sale will include the Sun chain of dailies, the Ottawa Sun, Toronto Sun, Winnipeg Sun, Edmonton Sun and Calgary Sun, as well as The London Free Press, the 24 Hours dailies in Toronto and Vancouver, and community dailies and weeklies, along with some other assets.