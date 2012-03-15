FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quebecor profit rises on higher telecom revenue
March 15, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 6 years

Quebecor profit rises on higher telecom revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian media conglomerate Quebecor Inc’s fourth-quarter profit rose 83 percent, helped in part by lower expenses and strength in its telecommunications business.

The Montreal-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$85.4 million, or C$1.34 per basic share, from C$46.6 million, or 72 Canadian cents per basic share, a year ago.

The company’s adjusted income from continuing operations fell to 87 Canadian cents per basic share from 90 Canadian cents per basic share a year ago.

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to C$1.15 billion.

