Canada's Quebecor profit up; wireless arm weak
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Quebecor profit up; wireless arm weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - Regional telecom and media conglomerate Quebecor Inc posted a sharp jump in second-quarter adjusted profit on flat revenue on Thursday, as cost-cutting in its media unit offset weakness in its wireless and cable arm.

Quebecor said it had adjusting income from continuing operations of C$66.0 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share. Revenue was up 0.6 percent at C$1.07 billion.

Analysts had on average expected Quebecor to earn 47 cents a share on revenue of C$1.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski

