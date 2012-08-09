FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Quebecor profit rises on growth in telecom segment
August 9, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Quebecor profit rises on growth in telecom segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-earlier net income figure in paragraph two to C$55.2 million)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian Cable and media company Quebecor Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit on growth in its telecommunications segment.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$67 million, or C$1.05 per share, from C$55.2 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.1 percent to C$1.09 billion. Revenue at its telecom segment rose to C$651.8 million from C$601.1 million, a year ago. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

