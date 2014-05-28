FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transcontinental allowed to buy Quebecor papers, with conditions
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Transcontinental allowed to buy Quebecor papers, with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 28 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc will have to put up 34 community newspapers for sale under an agreement with Canada’s Competition Bureau that allows it to purchase 74 community papers from Quebecor Inc subsidiary Quebecor Media Inc.

The Competition Bureau announced the consent agreement with Transcontinental on Wednesday.

“In each regional market where the Bureau found that the transaction could potentially result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition for advertising space in community newspapers, the Consent Agreement requires that at least one newspaper be offered for sale,” the agency stated. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.