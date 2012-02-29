FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wireless gains boost profit at Quebecor's Videotron
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

Wireless gains boost profit at Quebecor's Videotron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Media company Quebecor Inc posted solid revenue growth and a jump in quarterly profit at its Videotron unit on Wednesday, mostly due to wireless growth and one-off financial gains.

Profit at the cable and wireless unit jumped almost 69 percent to C$161.9 million ($161.9 million in the fourth quarter, on a 7 percent rise in revenue.

The unit added 32,500 wireless subscribers in the quarter, ended Dec. 31. It launched the service in late 2010 and now has a total of 290,600 customers. It added 17,300 cable television customers.

Much of the jump in profit was attributed to a gain on the value of financial instruments compared with a year ago, while the company also said the roll-out of its wireless network had added to its operating costs. Revenue from mobile phone service more than doubled to C$34.3 million.

The Montreal-based Quebecor parent company is due to release its full financial results on March 15.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.