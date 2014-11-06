FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Quebecor talks deal with Wind Mobile but no decision yet
November 6, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Quebecor talks deal with Wind Mobile but no decision yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Regional telecom and media company Quebecor Inc has discussed teaming up with recent wireless entrant Wind Mobile for an expansion outside Quebec, but has not made any decision yet.

“What I can say is that we did have a few discussions with Wind Mobile, they are fully aware of our interest in participating in the consolidation of the industry,” Chief Executive Pierre Dion told analysts on an earnings call on Thursday.

“And as I said we will do that only if we think that regulatory and investments conditions are right for us,” he said.

Quebecor is pushing for the telecom regulator to enforce lower-cost roaming access to the networks of established operators, with a decision from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) expected later this year. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

