FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Transurban agrees A$7.1 bln deal for Queensland Motorways
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Transurban agrees A$7.1 bln deal for Queensland Motorways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

By Colin Packham

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - A Transurban-led consortium has agreed a A$7.057 billion ($6.55 billion) takeover of Queensland Motorways Ltd, Australia’s biggest toll road owner said on Wednesday.

Transurban, superannuation fund conglomerate AustralianSuper and the state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Co, beat-out two rival international bidders to secure the Queensland assets, the first foray by Transurban into Australia’s third most populous state.

“Clearly this is a portfolio of attractive assets with all the characteristics of our existing networks in Sydney and Melbourne, and the attractive demographics of the Queensland market,” said Transurban Chief Executive Officer Scott Charlton in a statement.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission earlier this month gave the green-light to the Transurban-led consortium’s purchase. ($1 = 1.0766 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.