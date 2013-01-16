FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Quest takes $89.5 mln charge as it puts unit up for sale
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Quest takes $89.5 mln charge as it puts unit up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to make clear Quest selling a diagnostics products business, not all such businesses. Also corrects to say write-down of value, not a write-off)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc, the No. 1 clinical laboratory-testing company, said on Wednesday that it would sell one of its diagnostic products businesses and take a 56 cent-per-share charge to write down part of its value and that of another business.

Quest said that it would restate 2011 and 2012 results to remove both the HemoCue diagnostic products business and the OralDNA products business, which it sold in December, from continuing operations.

That will reduce 2012 earnings per share by 9 cents and net income from continuing operations by $15 million. It will lower 2012 revenue $117 million.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.50 per share in 2012 and sales of $7.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Caroline Humer; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.