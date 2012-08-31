FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Questar Pipeline Co sets force majeure at Utah gas storage site
August 31, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Questar Pipeline Co sets force majeure at Utah gas storage site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Questar Pipeline Co on Friday declared force majeure due to a lighting strike late Thursday at one of its compressor plants at the Clay Basin gas storage facility in Utah.

In a website posting ,the company said Units 6 and 7 were unavailable due to the event, effective until further notice. Injection capacity at the site was limited to 210 million cubic feet per day.

The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet, according to the company’s website.

