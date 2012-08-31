Questar Pipeline Co sets force majeure at Utah gas storage site

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Questar Pipeline Co on Friday declared force majeure due to a lighting strike late Thursday at one of its compressor plants at the Clay Basin gas storage facility in Utah.

In a website posting ,the company said Units 6 and 7 were unavailable due to the event, effective until further notice. Injection capacity at the site was limited to 210 million cubic feet per day.

The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet, according to the company’s website.