Questar Pipeline finds more damage at gas storage site in Utah
September 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

Questar Pipeline finds more damage at gas storage site in Utah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Questar Corp’s Questar Pipeline Co said in a website posting that during repairs to its Clay Basin gas storage site in Utah, technicians found additional electrical damage that requires capacity to be reduced to 125 million cubic feet.

On Friday the company declared force majeure due to a lighting strike late Thursday at one of its compressor plants at the site. Units 6 and 7 were unavailable due to the event and injection capacity at the site was limited to 210 mmcf per day.

The Clay Basin gas storage facility is located in Daggett County, Utah, 50 miles from Rock Springs, Wyoming. It has a total working gas capacity of 51.25 billion cubic feet, according to the company’s website.

