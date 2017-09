Feb 1 (Reuters) - Power producer Dominion Resources Inc said it would buy natural gas distributor Questar Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $4.4 billion to expand its natural gas operations.

Dominion’s $25-per-share offer represents a near 23 percent premium to Questar’s Friday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)