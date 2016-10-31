FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

Dominion Midstream to buy Questar Pipeline for about $1.73 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dominion Midstream Partners LP said on Monday it will buy Questar Pipeline LLC for about $1.73 billion including debt from Dominion Resources.

The deal, a dropdown, would partly be financed by Dominion Midstream through a public offering of Dominion Midstream's common units, and includes $435 million of Questar's outstanding debt.

Dominion Resources plans to use the proceeds from the Questar Pipeline dropdown to bring down its debt. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

