UPDATE 1-Questcor Pharma profit rides on booming Acthar sales
April 24, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Questcor Pharma profit rides on booming Acthar sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.61 vs est $0.52

* Q1 sales more than double to $96 mln vs est $90.2 mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts’ estimates as adoption of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug Acthar continued to rise.

First-quarter net income was $38.5 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $11.2 million, or 17 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding one-time items, Questcor earned 61 cents per share, higher than the 52 cents per share anticipated by analysts.

With this, the biopharmaceutical company has beaten analysts’ estimates for its earnings for five straight quarters.

Net sales more than doubled to $96 million, ahead of analysts’ estimates of $90.2 million.

The company shipped 4,111 vials of Acthar, which is approved for the treatment of 19 different indications.

Shares in the Anaheim Hills, California-based company closed at $41.66 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

