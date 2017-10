March 14 (Reuters) - Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics said Chief Financial Officer Robert Hagemann will leave the company at the end of May.

Quest will look both internally and externally for a new CFO, the company said.

“After 21 years with the company and almost 15 years as the CFO, we agreed now is a good time for a change,” Hagemann, who will assist in identifying his successor, said in a statement.