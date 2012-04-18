FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

Quest Diagnostics profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc, the No. 1 clinical laboratory-testing company, posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an increase in testing volume.

First-quarter net income was $159.1 million, or 99 cents per share. That compared with a net loss of $53.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a year before, when results were brought down by charges.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.07 per share topped the average estimate of analysts by 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, the company named Stephen Rusckowski as its new chief executive, effective May 1, ending a long search. Rusckowski had been chief executive officer of Philips Healthcare, the largest unit of Philips Electronics NV, since 2006.

