FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quest Diagnostics slashes full-year earnings forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 11:43 AM / 4 years ago

Quest Diagnostics slashes full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc slashed its full-year earnings forecast as the laboratory tests provider struggles with cuts in Medicare reimbursement.

The company, which estimated third-quarter profit below market expectations last week, reduced its earnings forecast for the year to $3.85-$3.95 per share from $4.35-$4.50.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $4.23 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quest also said it expected full-year revenue about 3.5 percent below the previous year. It had earlier estimated revenue to fall 1-2 percent. The company reported net revenue of $7.38 billion in 2012.

“Healthcare utilization and reimbursement continue to be a headwind for our industry, and our results reflect that,” Chief Executive Steve Rusckowski said in a statement.

The company said test volume, measured by the number of requisitions, rose 2 percent. Revenue per requisition fell 4.3 percent, mainly due to the reimbursement pressure.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $402.7 million, or $2.66 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $158.6 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from its diagnostics information services business, which includes clinical testing services, fell 2.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.