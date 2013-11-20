FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Questerre to sell 23.5 mln share in private placement
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

Questerre to sell 23.5 mln share in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Energy firm Questerre will sell up to 23.5 million new shares directed at Norwegian and international institutional investors to fund its development of its liquids-rich Montney acreage in Alberta, Canada, it said on Wednesday.

The shares will be sold through a bookbuild and priced before 0700 GMT on Thursday, the company added.

The 23.5 million shares are worth about 185 million crowns ($30.38 million) at Wednesday’s closing price on the Oslo bourse.

Pareto Securities AS, RS Platou Market AS and Swedbank First Securities are the managers and bookrunners of the placement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.