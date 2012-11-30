FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Questerre completes Saskatchewan shale core hole program
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Questerre completes Saskatchewan shale core hole program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Questerre Energy Corporation

* Completed the second core hole drilling program to assess its oil shale licenses in the Pasquia Hills region of Saskatchewan.

* The core data is consistent with a large oil shale resource at Pasquia Hills. Believes the Red Leaf EcoShale In-Capsule process is a competitive advantage to exploit this resource. We will finalize our resource assessment for Pasquia Hills while Red Leaf completes their in-field work at Utah in advance of building their first capsule.

* A total of 653m of continuous core was obtained from six new wells drilled primarily with a heli-portable rig. Approximately 49m of this prospective shale was encountered in all the wells drilled.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
