BRIEF-Questerre announces flow-through equity offering
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Questerre announces flow-through equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Questerre

* The company has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to purchase, on a guaranteed agency basis, 5.1 million Common Shares, to be issued on a flow-through basis (the “CEE Flow-Through Shares”), at $1.55 per CEE Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.905 million.

* The gross proceeds of the CEE Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses (“Qualifying Expenditures”) prior to December 31, 2014 on Questerre’s properties.

* The Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to subscribers of the CEE Flow-Through Shares for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
