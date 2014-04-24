FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest for growth posts Q1 profit of 3.3 mln euros
April 24, 2014 / 3:57 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quest for growth posts Q1 profit of 3.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Quest For Growth Privak SA :

* Q1 profit of 3.3 million euros, or 0.3 euros per share; prospects have chiefly remained unchanged since the beginning of the year

* Better economic climate, increased share valuations and improved stock market sentiment are ultimately producing a mixed picture for the equities market in 2014

* If the market environment stays positive, this may up chances of exiting from unlisted shares

* No significant changes in unlisted equities portfolio during q1; listed share portfolio continued its robust trend of the past few months Further company coverage:

