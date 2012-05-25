FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dell in talks to buy Quest Software - report
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 25, 2012 / 1:13 PM / in 5 years

Dell in talks to buy Quest Software - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Dell Inc is in talks to buy Quest Software Inc, which had earlier agreed to be bought by Insight Venture Partners for $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources.

Quest said earlier this month it had received multiple alternative proposals during its go-shop period following the offer from the private investment firm.

Dell has been seen by analysts as one of the possible bidders for Quest, whose backup and security software offerings would complement Dell’s product portfolio.

Analysts have also named BMC Software Inc, CA Inc , Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp as other possible bidders.

Dell could not be immediately reached for comment.

Quest shares were up 4 percent at $26.15 in premarket trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.