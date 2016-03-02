FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Quicken asks appeals court to revive lawsuit against Justice Dept

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin

Quicken Loans, one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, has asked a federal appeals court to revive its lawsuit over a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, saying its legal challenge is necessary to fight federal authorities’ overreach.

Filed last week, the notice of appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest step in an escalating battle between Detroit-based Quicken and the Justice Department, which has accused the lender of improper underwriting of government-backed loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/217SPCt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
