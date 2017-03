Mortgage lender Quicken Loans will have to face a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of making false claims to qualify loans for federal mortgage insurance, a federal judge in Detroit ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith rejected a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the complaint asserted plausible violations of the U.S. False Claims Act, which bars fraud against government programs.

